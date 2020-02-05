Adnan Bostaji, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Nigeria dies

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Bostaji is dead. The envoy died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday February 4.

Bostaji had only returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia on Sunday February 2, before his death.

A statement released by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia read;

“With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, Royal Embassy announces the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji. May his blessed soul rest in peace

