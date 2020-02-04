Gov. Uzodinma orders infrastructure contractors back to site within 72 hours

Contractors handling road projects in Imo State have been ordered back to site within 72 hours or have their contracts terminated.

This directive was given by Governor Hope Uzodinma in a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku.

Governor Uzodinma frowned at a situation where contractors who had collected mobilization fees from Government abandoned projects.

He said: “This action is unjustifiable and totally unacceptable to the State Government. Dry seasons usually mark the peak of road construction works. Regrettably, the affected contractors have absconded from site in the peak of the dry season even after collecting mobilization fees from Government.”

It will be recalled that Governor Uzodinma has at every opportunity emphasized that his ‘3R’ mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery must be fully implemented for the overall benefit of Imo people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...