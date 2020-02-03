Lagos hails compliance with restriction of motorcycles, tricycles

…65 New Buses For New, Old Routes Monday

…14 Ferries Join Waterways Tuesday

The government of Lagos State praises motorcycle and tricycle operators for complying with the restriction from six local government areas, major highways and bridges. The enforcement of the State Security Council’s order began on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

The level of compliance was over 90 %. In fact, some of the ride hailing companies directed their riders to obey the directive. This is commendable. The high level of compliance has shown that Lagosians agree with the government on the need to stop the danger that commercial motorcycles and tricycles have become – a big threat to safety of lives and security of our people. They should stand firm in supporting the government.

The little discomfort experienced by commuters on some routes due to the absence of motorcycles and tricycles is noted. This will not last as alternatives are being rolled out.

A fleet of 65 buses will join the others on some major routes as from Monday , February 3, 2020: No less than 550 more buses are being expected. Besides, 14 ferries will be commissioned on Tuesday. This will further open up the waterways, reduce travel time on various routes and provide safe, dependable and comfortable alternatives for commuters.

The government is not unaware that enforcing this directive may lead to some job losses. The Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, plans to announce some measures to tackle the likely effects of the order, besides the programmes of various agencies, such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Office of Civic Engagement, Lagos State Parks and Gardens and others.

The government hereby warns all those who are planning to unleash violence on the state because of the ongoing enforcement to have a change of heart. Lagosians are peace loving and law abiding people, who will not embrace any disruption of their legal activities by failed politicians hiding under the evil of unwholesome activism. The law enforcement agents have been directed to ensure that nobody takes the law into his hands. The government places a very high premium on law and order in the interest of all Lagosians. It will not fail to act when peace is threatened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...