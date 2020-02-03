Ihedioha Attacks Uzodinma, your Imo state governance is founded on clear illegitimacy.

From Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

Immediate past governor of Imo state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has tackled Governor Hope Uzodinma for attempting to gain legitimacy with lies over the state of affairs of the state.

Ihedioha’s outburst followed the chat by Governor Uzodinma with State House Correspondents, Abuja last Friday, where the governor made several claims concerning the Supreme Court judgement, the matters arising from it, restoration of pipe borne water and electricity in Imo, as well as payment of all outstanding salaries owed Imo workers.

The former governor faulted Uzodinma’s assertions as blatant lies and deliberate distortion of facts, aimed at currying legitimacy.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Chibuike Onyeukwu and made available to newsmen, Ihedioha accused Uzodinma of engaging in a failed ambush of the Supreme Court, adding that his position was founded on clear illegitimacy.

The statement reads in part: “Firstly, we bear no grudge over his statement that the Supreme Court cannot review its January 14, 2020 judgment.

That is the extent he knows, in order to sustain the illegitimacy of his government. Truth remains that he is quite convinced that his position is founded on clear illegitimacy.

Hence, he is not expected to say anything different from what he feels will interest his very few supporters.

“Uzodinma by claiming that time for election petition has elapsed was playing to the gallery. He engaged in a failed ambush of the Supreme Court.

The Court knows that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has a very good case as shown in all the glaring facts of the matter and so does not require his lame opinion.

On the claim that he paid all outstanding salaries of Imo workers, the statement maintained that it is on record that Ihedioha restored the salaries of the entire workers in the service from 70% to 100% as well as pensions and they were paid as and when due to Imo workers until the Supreme Court judgment.

The statement continues: “Senator Uzodimma also claimed that no governor had visited State Secretariat, Owerri.

This is the height of mockery of the collective workforce in the state. It is well known that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha visited state Secretariat on the 2nd of July, 2019. During that visit, he addressed very happy and ethusiastic workers who genuinely threw their support behind his administration.

“Uzodinma’s claim that he restored water and electricity supply to the Secretariat is another barefaced falsehood.

It is on record that the Rebuild Imo Administration ensured that electricity as well as pipe borne water were restored after 8 years at the Secretariat on the 13th of September, 2019, following the express directive by Ihedioha to the Ministry of Public Utilities and the Imo State Power and Rural Electrification Agency – I-POREA, one of the agencies created by Ihedioha administration.

The reactivation and reticulation of water in the state was later achieved, leading to clean pipe-borne water running again in parts of Owerri city for the first time since 2011. Imo people can testify to these facts”.

