Winners Chapel to invest N10.3 billion on 10,000 new branches, says Oyedepo

THE Living Faith Church (LFC) is in the process of planting additional 10,000 new branches across the country this year, according to the President of the church, Dr. David Oyedepo.

He disclosed this while addressing the church workers forum at the International Headquarters of the church in a live telecast in Ota, Ogun State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The project is taking off this month with each church worker expected to win 10 souls into the church under ‘Operation 10, 2020’ to fill the new branches.

The cleric added that the first 1,000 of the new churches would take-off this month.

The project is estimated to cost a total of N10.3 billion to accomplish.

Oyedepo said that the project was in fulfillment of God’s agenda for the church, as the knowledge centre of the world.

While quoting from the Bible verse of Jeremiah 3:15, the president said that God had mandated him to fill the earth with churches before Jesus comes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...