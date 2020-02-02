OPEC+ technical panel to meet Feb 4-5 to discuss coronavirus impact -sources

(Reuters) – OPEC and non-OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee (JTC) has scheduled a meeting over Feb. 4-5 in Vienna to assess the impact of China’s new coronavirus on oil demand, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

The technical panel is likely to make a recommendation on whether to extend current oil supply curbs beyond March or to implement deeper output cuts, the sources said.

OPEC officials are considering their options on how best to deal with the potential impact from the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people and caused oil prices to slide.

