Only intercessory prayers can solve Nigeria’s democratic problems – Cleric

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Nigeria has described prayer and adherence to religious rites as panacea to the current challenges facing Nigeria.

Pastor of the church in Unguwan Yelwa, Telvision Kaduna State, Pastor Ephraim Jidauna, stated this during a special prayer to mark the end of three days fasting and prayer declared by the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) to seek God’s intervention.

Jidauna said nobody can define the exact nature of problem confronting the country. According to him, people are crying due to the increasing insecurity, corruption, poverty, poor leadership, illnesses, among others.

He said it is not individual effort but collective efforts through fervent prayers that can put an end to the challenges.

He therefore challenged Nigerians irrespective of position and religious affiliation to do the right thing to rescue the country from its woes.

