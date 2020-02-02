Masari: why I dissolves Katsina boards, Parastatals

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state on Saturday ordered immediate dissolution of chairmen and members of the state boards and parastatals, whose appointments were not on the new tenure system.

A press release signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, SGS, Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa, stated that the decision by government is as a result of the expiration of the first dispensation of the administration.

He further maintained that their dissolution will pave way for the reconstitution of the boards of parastatals and inject fresh hands in line with the next level agenda of the present administration.

In another development, the state government yesterday expressed optimism that the current security challenges facing the state will soon be history and that Katsina will emerge as a model in community-based security approach in tackling insecurity.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, told newsmen yesterday that the need for synergy for community networking on security was discussed at the security meeting with chairmen of the eight frontline local government areas hit by banditry and kidnapping.

He said, “You know security is all about networking, and when you network the community, you get the best result. We have given them the template to go and discuss with the communities on how best we can be on this security situation.”

He assured that the initiative was put in place to make Katsina a role model, adding that, “The commissioner has given us his words and the chairmen have given us their words; we are going to continue finding lasting solution to this insecurity.”

