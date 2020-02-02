Imo state govt shutdown Otamiri temporary for repairs

The Imo State government is to embark on a comprehensive maintenance work of the Otamiri Headworks of the Owerri Regional Water Scheme as part of measures to guarantee constant supply of portable water to residents of Owerri metropolis.

Consequently, there will be a temporary shutdown of the Water Scheme for 18 days to make way for the repairs and eventually, uninterrupted flow of taps in the city.

The maintenance work begins February 3 and ends February 21, 2020.

The comprehensive maintenance work would entail desludging of:

* Raw water tank

* Aeration Basin

* Flocculation Basin

* Sedimentation Basin

* Filter Beds and replacement of media and nozzles

* Clear Water Tank

* Backwash Tank, and other variables inhibiting free flow of portable water in the Owerri metropolis.

The temporary shutdown is also an opportunity for the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led administration to replace the 900mm diameter main water transmission pipe to the city, among others.

These maintenance activities were last carried out in 1996 and are necessary to enhance water production and distribution within the capital city in line with His Excellency’s commitment to restoring safe water supply to Imolites.

