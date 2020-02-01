UPDATED: Nigeria creates committee to tackle issues that lead to US. visa ban

LAGOS, Feb 1 – The Nigerian government has created a committee to address the issues that led to a suspension of U.S. immigrant visas to its citizens, the president’s office said on Saturday.

Nigeria was among six countries, four of them in Africa, added to a visa ban announced on Friday in a presidential proclamation.

U.S. officials said the countries failed to meet U.S. security and information-sharing standards, which necessitated the new restrictions.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and other international allies especially on matters of global security,” the statement said.

Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, is the biggest country on the list whose citizens will be suspended from U.S. visas that can lead to permanent residency. The list also includes Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar.

The U.S. government also said it will stop issuing “diversity visas” to nationals of Sudan and Tanzania.

Nigeria’s information mininster told Reuters they had no warning of their inclusion on the list before it appeared in the media

For Nigeria came in spite of the country’s failure to comply with its established identity-management and information-sharing criteria.

In reaction to this development, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed in a press release signed on Saturday afternoon that the Nigerian President ‘has established a committee, to be chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to study and address updated U.S. requirements relating to the assessment of compliance with certain security criteria by foreign government.’

‘The committee will work with the U.S Government, International Police Organisation (Interpol) and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...