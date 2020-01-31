UPDATED: US didnt deny Bishop Oyedepo visa – Embassy says

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has reacted to the news making rounds that it rejected the visa application of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

A newspaper had reported that the cleric was denied visa, a report which went viral on social media.

The US, in a tweet on Friday, however, said, “FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

Naija247news learnt that several media outlets in Nigeria reported that United States Embassy in Lagos has denied renowned preacher, Bishop David Oyedepo, of Living Faith Church Worldwide visa in what appears to be an escalation of President Trump’s anti-immigrant stance.

A report in ThisDay also said Kris Asimonye, wife of popular comedian, Abovi Ugboma (Bovi), was also denied visa on Thursday even though the comedian’s application was approved.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has been hard on Nigerians seeking visas.

A report by THEWILL stated that Nigerians with valid United States visas have been receiving emails from the embassy notifying them that their visas had been revoked without any explanations.

Two senior bank executives affected confirmed the development to THEWILL.

It was however, unclear why Oyedepo’s visa application was denied as the embassy usually does not reveal such information to a third party.

The newspaper said its source did not give any other reason except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment and urged him to try again.

President Donald Trump last week confirmed his intention to expand the travel ban he imposed on at least five countries when he took office.

Nigeria, being one of the countries where nationals apply massively for US visa, is touted to be on that list.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...