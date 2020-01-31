Shell Nigerian unit lifts force majeure on Bonny Light crude exports

LONDON, Jan 31 – Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary SPDC lifted a force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports at 0800 GMT on Friday, a spokesman said.

It had been in effect since Jan. 20, following the shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) and declaration of a force majeure by the pipeline’s operator, Aiteo. The operator announced repairs were completed on Tuesday.

The NCTL is one of two major pipelines carrying Bonny Light crude to the export terminal. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)

