Secretariat demolition: APC threatens legal action against Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State is threatening legal action against the State Government over the demolition of the party’s secretariat in Maradun Local Government Area.

In his first reaction to the demolition on Friday, the state chairman of the APC, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said that the APC, as a law abiding party, would take legal action against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government.

The APC Chairman in Maradun Local Government, Alhaji Sa’adu Gora, broke the news of the demolition in a statement in Gusau.

Gora said:“We condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric and undemocratic act of destroying our local government party office in Maradun town by Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZUREPB).

“Though, we are not surprised, considering the longtime harassment and witch hunting of APC members by the PDP-led government in the state.

“As citizens, we should be given equal rights as every other Nigerians, to be allowed to participate in any political party of his choice,” Gora had said.

But Liman appealed to APC members in the state to remain calm and avoid taking laws in to their hands.

He asked the Federal Government, civil society groups, human rights organisations and the media to take note of alleged harassment of the APC by the state government.

He urged Gov. Bello Matawalle to ensure justice and fairness for peace to reign in the state.

The Special Adviser to Matawalle on Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Umar Muhammad however denied the allegations.

Muhammad said the demolished building was not APC secretariat, stressing that the house belonged to an individual not the APC and that the building went against urban planning regulations.

“The state government has not directed demolition of any political party office, the ZUREPB carried out its duties in line with law and order,” he insiste

