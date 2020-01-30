Coronavirus: Nigeria warns travelers to avoid China as virus spreads

By
Godwin Okafor
-
0
164

ABUJA/LAGOS Jan 30 – Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, told people to avoid travel to China for at least two weeks because of a spreading coronavirus outbreak, and instructed those returning from China to self-quarantine for the same length of time.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire also said those showing symptoms of the virus would be taken into mandatory quarantine in hospital.

The virus, with its epicentre in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 170 people in China and rattled global markets, with cases reported in at least 16 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Africa, though Sudanese officials reported two suspected cases.

Nigerian officials have directed airlines to report any sick passengers before planes land. The two major airports, in Lagos and the capital of Abuja, are already using temperature monitors to screen passengers.

Nigeria imports more from China than its other top two import sources combined, and in the second quarter of last year, Chinese goods accounted for a quarter of all imports, according to Stears Business, a Nigerian business publishing group.

SHARE
Previous articleZimbabwe freezes Chinese firm’s account over currency manipulation
Next articleBring investors to Imo state to boost economic activities, Uzodinma tells MAN
Godwin Okafor
http://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.