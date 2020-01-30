Bring investors to Imo state to boost economic activities, Uzodinma tells MAN

Better days await manufacturers in Imo State as the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has committed to creating an enabling environment for them and industrialists in the state.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday when he received the Imo Chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at the Government House in Owerri.

He challenged them to attract investors to Imo State.

Governor Uzodinma said he is aware of the challenges facing them, assuring that his administration is keen on the revival of industries in the state.

The Governor said: “I am not unaware of your challenges. We are committed to ensure that our state is industrialized and employment created for our youths”.

The Governor promised that he will visit the industrial layout along Onitsha road after which a Joint Technical Committee will be set up to come up with a blue print on how to resuscitate the industrial layout.

While warning that Government will not hesitate to revoke Certificates of occupancy (CofO) issued to unserious allotees, Governor Uzodinma advised the manufacturers to attract investors into the state for optimal development.

Speaking earlier, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr. Chuma Eluma thanked Governor Uzodimma for thinking outside the box in his quest to make the state a manufacturing hub in the South East.

Eluma disclosed that the high cost of production in the state is associated with the deplorable state of roads at the industrial layout, inadequate power supply and constant extortion from security personnel.

He called for the intervention of the State Government to arrest some of these problems and promised that they will do their best to improve the manufacturing sector in the state for the betterment of Imo people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...