Imo State govt is ready to pay N30,000 minimum wage, gov Uzodinma assures civil servants

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured workers in the state of the resolve of his administration to commence payment of N30,000 minimum wage.

He promised that the payment would commence as soon as the committee set up for that regard concludes its work.

The governor assured them that civil servants due for promotion would be promoted with justifiable arrears that would also be paid.

Uzodinma who was on his working visit to the state Secretariat in the company of his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, was received by the Imo State Head of Service, Dr. Camilus Chibuzo Iwuagwu, who conducted them round the State Secretariat and offices.

He told the Civil Servants that his administration came to restore hope to the state, describing them as the engine room of government that should not be neglected.

The governor also promised to commence the rehabilitation of dilapidated facilities at the Secretariat to enable the workers function optimally.

