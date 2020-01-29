Court restrains sacked Oyo LG chairmen, police from takeover of secretariats

Justice Moshud Abass of the Ibadan Division of the Oyo State High Court on Tuesday restrained the 68 elected chairpersons of the 33 local government areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state from forceful takeover of the council offices.

Mr Abass also restrained the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar; Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Shina Olukolu; and the state APC chairman, Akin Oke; from taking further steps in taking over of the council secretariats.

The council bosses who were sacked last year by Governor Seyi Makinde returned to their various offices on Monday at the back of directives by federal authorities.

The officials were elected in 2018 during the administration of former governor, Abiola Ajimobi

But Mr Abass in his ruling granted the four reliefs sought by the lead counsel to the Oyo State Government, Akin Onigbinde, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), including an order of interim injunction restraining the chairpersons from forcefully taking over the Local Government Councils or taking steps capable of causing a breach of peace in the state.

