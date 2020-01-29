Buhari sacks NNDC board, three months after confirmation by Senate

Three months after the Senate confirmed the nomination of the management board of Niger Delta Development Commission, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sacked the board and announced that a new one will soon be constituted.

This is coming just as Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointments of Adeolu Akande and Uche Owude as Chairman and member of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) respectively. The request was contained in an official letter.

The sack of NNDC board was contained in an executive communication sent to Senate by Buhari which was read before Senators in plenary on Tuesday.

The sacked NNDC board was chaired by Peter Odubu, from Edo State, South-South region of the country.

It will be recalled that the Senate had refused to approve the statutory annual budget of NDDC from the Interim Management Committee, the reason it further confirmed a substantive board that is now suspended.

Buhari said the sack of the fifteen-man board was necessitated by a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which was carried out while the process of appointment of board members was ongoing.

Buhari, however, directed that the interim management committee of the board should proceed with managing affairs of the agency, till the forensic audit report will be out.

“The Senate is invited to note that while the composition of the board of NDDC was ongoing, I have” directed that the forensic audit of NDDC be carried out.

“The exercise should be overseen by the Interim Management Committee (IM).

”Based on this and in order to allow unhindered interference of the exercise by the board appointment, as was confirmed by the Senate, it should be put on hold for now.

”With this development, the way has been paved for the IMC to continue, thereby putting to rest the leadership controversy of the agency,” the letter read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...