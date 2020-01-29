BREAKING: Nigeria immigration cops detains nine ladies over human trafficking suspicion

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport ( MMIA) Command of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Wednesday denied another batch of nine females boarding at the airport over suspicion of alleged human trafficking.

The nine females were heading for Dubai and Lebanon in the Middle East.

Lagos Airport Comptroller of NIS, Usman Abdullahi, who disclosed this, said the denied boarding took place between last Sunday and Tuesday.

He said the NIS took the decision to deny the nine females boarding following interrogation , which revealed that the girls were of aware of the details of the mission and destination.

They claimed they were travelling to Dubia and Lebanon for employment.

He noted that despite the daily departure refusal, the persons who are between the ages of 21 and 32, are adamant as they still trooped to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport , Lagos to travel for greener pasture.

Abdullahi stressed that the NIS is doing all within its powers to curb the menace of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, over 4, 000 persons have entered Nigeria from different countries utilizing the window of Visa on Arrival, one of the fall outs of the government policy on Ease of Doing Business.

Abdullahi said the over 4, 000 persons arrived Nigeria between January 1, 2020 till date.

Last week, over 30 female Nigerians voluntarily returned to the country after spending many years in the Francophone country.

Their return, The Nation learnt was facilitated by the assistance programme put together by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) after a harrowing experience in Mali.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...