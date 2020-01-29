BREAKING: Gbajabiamila swears in Doguwa as House Leader

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday sworn in Hassan Ado Doguwa and five other newly members of the House who won their rerun election during last Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Speaker also announced the unanimous decision of the APC caucus to return Hon. Ado Doguwa as House Leader.

Doguwa vacated the seat in November when he was sacked by the Court of Appeal

The inauguration was witnessed by Kano Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Barau Jibril, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, party leaders from Kano and a large number of party faithful.

From the main gate to the entrance into the gallery of the House of Representatives, Doguwa and other lawmakers from Kano state took over the assembly making entrance into the gallery difficult.

Read Also; Resign for failing to protect Nigerians, Abaribe tells Buhari

Announcing Doguwa as the House Leader, Speaker Gbajabiamila said: “By the unanimous contention and agreement, the APC caucus in the House has agreed to return Hon. Ado Doguwa as the Leader of the House of Representatives”.

The Speaker’s announcement was greeted with wild jubilation by members who had been chanting Leader, Leader, Leader before and immediately after he was sworn in.

Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Mongunu however moved a motion for Doguwa to resume his seat as House Leader and was seconded by Hon Taiwo Onanuga.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...