Why insurgency persists in North East – Gov. Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State says increasing trust deficit between the military and civil authorities and lack of strategic planning are partly responsible for the unending war against insurgency in the North East.

Mr Zulum made the statement on Tuesday in Abuja during a lecture on Strategic Leadership organised for participants of Course 28 of the National Defence College.

He said corruption and displacements were other reasons for the lingering war against insurgency in the region.

“You need to have what it takes to end a war, right ammunition, equipment; and the major problem we have now is the increasing trust deficit between the military and the civil authorities.

“It is a matter of great concern to all and there is a need for us to bridge the trust deficit.

“Corruption and displacements are other reasons for the unending insurgency in the region.

“As long as the people are not resettled back to their communities, the war will not end, because people need to go back to their normal businesses,” Mr Zulum said.

He advocated for stabilisation mechanism, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement as a follow up to military operations in the North-East, to end the insurgency.

He said leadership responsibility under insurgency situation is a daunting task that requires trust and commitment.

He said a strategic leadership must lead by example with a clear understanding of the vision and mission of government.

The governor said the lingering insurgency has caused humanitarian and displacement crisis with devastating political and social challenges in the state.

He said his appointment as Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement by his predecessor in 2015 was to resolve the impact of the lingering insurgency in the region.

Mr Zulum said his administration has adopted a 25-year development plan to ensure the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of those affected by the insurgency.

