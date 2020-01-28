Global Tech Leaders to Discuss Enabling Technology, Cloud Computing at #NerdsUnite2020

Over 500 IT professionals from enterprise organisations across West Africa will convene in Lagos on February 21, 2020 for MainOne’s 5th annual gathering of its flagship event, Nerds Unite, themed: “Enabling the Digital Economy”.

This year’s event will showcase the launch of its Managed Cloud Services in partnership with Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Operated by Selectium. The event will feature presentations and panel discussions on Cloud adoption, Cloud migration and all things Cloud with MainOne and its global partners.

Featuring over 10 speakers from global tech companies and West African Corporate organizations, #NerdsUnite2020 is designed to facilitate discussions on trending developments in the IT sector to help professionals deliver increased value to their organizations. The event’s keynote addresses will be given by Ernest Sales, CEO Hewlett Packard Enterprises Operated by Selectium and Wale Olokodana, Microsoft Business Group Director.

Speaking on expectations for this year’s event, Tayo Ashiru, Head of Marketing MainOne says, “For the past 4 years, Nerds Unite has delivered powerful technology insights and networking opportunities for organizations and tech enthusiasts alike. This year we expect that with our panel of dynamic speakers, partners and launch of our Managed Cloud Services, the energy around Nerds Unite 2020 will be electrifying. These developments will help accelerate the digital transformation across all sectors and the ICT ecosystem in West Africa, supported by technological innovation and world class partners.”

With over 3,000 participants since inception, Nerds Unite has showcased leading technology solutions available locally and globally and has hosted major players in the international and local IT industry. This year’s edition is set to further empower the tech ecosystem with the industry’s latest developments, centering on unique perspectives on Cloud Computing targeted at C-Level executives and IT professionals of blue-chip organizations across West Africa.

