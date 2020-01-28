Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation of Obiora, Akande as CBN Deputy Gov, NCC Boss

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of Dr Kingsley Obiorah and Prof. Adeola Akande as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) respectively.

He is also seeking the upper chamber’s nod for the appointment of Captain Musa Nuhu as Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

These requests were contained in three letters dated January 16, 2020 and December 24, 2019, and January 7, 2020 respectively addressed to the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

President Buhari, in the letter requesting the confirmation of Obiora as Deputy Governor of the CBN, wrote: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

In another letter seeking the confirmation of the NCC nominees, Buhari wrote: “In accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed two names of nominees as Chairman and member of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

The nominees are: Prof. Akande (South-west) as Chairman, and Mr. Uche Onwude (South-east) as member of the NCC Board.

In another request, President Buhari

sought the Senate’s confirmation of Captain Nuhu as the Director-General for the NCAA.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline Pilot and Aviation Safety Expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the Aviation Industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“In view of the strategic importance of the NCAA as the regulator of the Civil Aviation Industry, I wish to request for the expeditious consideration and confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the substantive Director-General of NCAA.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...