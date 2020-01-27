Lagos suspends commercial motorcycles, tricycles in six LGs, seven LCDAs

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
167

Lagos state government has imposed total ban on operation of motorcycles popularly known as Okada and tricycles locally called Keke Marwa.

The ban commences on February 1.

The first phase of the enforcement takes off in: Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Ikeja, Eti-Osa and Lagos Island local government areas.

The affected LCDAs are: Apapa Iganmu, Yaba, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda, Onigbongbo and Ojodu, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island and Lagos Island East LCDA.

SHARE
Previous articleNigeria had no warning on potential U.S. travel ban: minister
Next articleIBB is not dead – Aides
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.