IBB is not dead – Aides

Former President Ibrahim Babangida is alive and healthy, some of his aides have confirmed.

They denied rumour in the social media that the Niger-born ex-Military leader passed on in the early hours of Monday.

As at the time of filing this report, sources in his Hilltop Residence said that Babangida was taking his lunch and was in a good mood.

One of the sources told The Nation: “As I am speaking to you now, I am in the house with ‘Baba’. He is wearing a blue ‘babariga’ and is having his lunch.”

Another source said: “Death is not something we hide. When Babangida dies, it won’t be a rumor, you cannot hide death. It is something that when it happens everyone will know and hear if it.”

