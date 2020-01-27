Edo’s Oben LGA’s residents flee community over gas well explosion

By Polycarp Orosevworotu

Residents of Oben community in Orhionwon local government area of Edo state have fled their ancestral home following Seplat’s Gas well explosion.

It was gathered the explosion has destroyed the oil firm’s Christmas tree, fence and also affected several asthmatic patients in the community as a result of the gas fume.

It was learnt that asthmatic patients said to have been affected by the gas fume are undergoing medical treatment and catered for by the community executive without an iota of support from SEPLAT management.

The community Elders Council’s Chairman, Prince Innocent Ogiemuwonyi, the Secretary, Mr. Johnbull Omokaro and Mr. Michael Asemota, who expressed anger while speaking to newsmen, said the explosion had moved a lot of their people from the community to avoid them inhaling more of the gas fume.

They said the explosion had brought serious panic in the whole community, pointing out other oil firms around SEPLAT could not risk leaving their vehicles where they were parked for the fear of damage.

The community leaders said those who came from SEPLAT were speaking their dialects and when they asked about the effect of the gas fume on the community, the firm said it was still carrying out their findings.

According to them: “As we speak to you people, since the incident happened, Seplat has not called to tell us what was their findings even when the whole community is polluted with the gas fume that is affecting most of our people that are asthmatic patient.

“Because of the gas flair and its effect, our people have left the community to other sisters communities as the air they breathe is no longer safe but polluted while some have been admitted and can no longer attends school now until Seplat deem it necessary to take us from this situation.

“In the Europe world, this is not accepted because when there are such incidents, it is expected that the company ought to have reached us to know the extent of damage the gas fume had caused and the possible means to cushion the effect of the gas explosion and also show real care mostly when it has to do with health issues.

“Our community will not continue to fold their hands and allow this to continue because we have suffered a lot as there is no single amenities in the entire community with multi-national oil companies that have been operating in the area for the past ten to twenty years, yet, nothing to write home.”

It was gathered that the spot where the explosion occurred and destroyed the Christmas tree and the fence has been barricaded with red and white cloth, a warning sign for people to stay away.

When contacted, the SEPLAT Communication Manager, Mr. Stanley Opara, said there was such incident but not in the way it has been described.

He said the spot where the incident occurred was far from the community, stating such incidence could happen but not in the way it was being painted.

