Edo Attorney-General denies diverting N3bn donor funds

Osagie Otabor, Benin

Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, has denied diverting donor agencies fund of about N3 billion meant for the rehabilitation of Nigerians who were deported from Libya and other countries.

Prof. Omorogbe who is also the Chairman, Edo State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration, described the allegations as a complete fantasy being peddled by bored individuals.

The Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) led by Mr. Curtis Ugbo had alleged that funds donated to the Task Force were diverted to NGOs where the Attorney-General has interest.

But the Attorney-General said there was no N3bn that was donated to the Task Force that she diverted.

She said donor agencies like the DFID works in terms of correct processes and structures.

Prof. Omorogbe said she has nothing to do with the various programs sponsored by the donor agencies as she does not approve any money.

According to her, “I don’t get to see money. There is the Edo Women Development Initiative and it is funded by us the Trustees. I don’t know where these fallacies come from. You know the devil makes work for idle minds.

“I hear all these very odds and dished out of ignorances. We have been assisted in the Ministry and in the Task Force. We get a lot of support. We have a lot of assistance. A bulk of our work support comes from the State government and Governor Godwin Obaseki. We are supported a lot but it does not come from a single penny being given to us. That is what the ignorimouses don’t know.

“We don’t get a penny because foreign donors do not give government money. I don’t need the money, if I want to do a program, I just want to get the programm done. The donors pay for everything. We just go and attend. You see my people go for foreign trip, the tickets have been paid for. I just had to laugh it off.

“I will not dignify him with a lawsuit. Let him bring the facts. I will not make him a national figure by suing him.”

On the success story of the task force, Prof. Omorogbe said over 5100 returnees have been documented and plans were on to stem the flood of people going out of Edo.

She said the narrative was to make Edo young people believe they could realise their dreams in the state.

“That is why the governor is doing so many things that are targeted at the vulnerable people, those who want to listen to stories of good life in abroad.

“We are trying to ensure that Benin becomes a secure place and Edo ìn general. Not just a secure place. We are working hard to get peopĺe out of jail. The decongestion rate in prison is down with 20 percent. That is an area the Governor is worried about. He does not want people spending unnecessary time in prison.”

