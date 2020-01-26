Why council boss, Lawmaker was suspended – Edo APC factions

Factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward two, Estako Central council area have suspended Hon. Johnson Oghumah, Chief J.B Aloye and chairman of the local council, Mr. John Akhigbe from the party.

Hon Oghumah is the lawmaker representing Estako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Oghumah suspension was signed by Àcting Chairman, Mr. Aghedo Blessing and 28 executives of the party in Ward two.

A letter conveying Oghumah and Aloye’s suspension to the State Executive Committee of the APC said the duo were suspended for sponsoring thugs to attack party members and and in the process destroyed party secretariat.

The letter also accused Oghumah of forming parallel executives at the Wards in Estako Central.

But another faction of the APC led by Bagudu Suleiman said it was Akhigbe that was suspended from the APC.

Bagudu said he remained the authentic chairman of APC in Estako Central and accused Akhigbe of leading thugs to attack APC members as well as destroyed the party secretariat.

However, while reacting to the development, Hon. Johnson Oghuma said nobody can suspend him from the party in his Ward two Estako Central council area.

He said he tried to prevent fracas that engulfed the party where several persons were injured.

This is just as an APC support group Afemai Action Youth Vanguard said it was Akhigbe that was suspended from the party.

The group said Akhigbe has lost all rights and privileges as APC member.

They described as preposterous and laughable the attempt by the chairman to drag Hon. Johnson Oghuma into his suspension saga all in a bid to hoodwink members of the party and the public.

