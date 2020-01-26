Integrate PDP defectors to weaken oppositions in Edo state gubernatoral elections – Oshiomhole

By Osagie Otabor, Benin

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has urged those festering crisis in the Edo to channel such energy to face opposition political parties.

Oshiomhole said he does not want to be a National Chairman that could not win election at the polling unit.

He spoke at a rally where he received some defectors from the PDP.

Oshiomhole was reacting to the attack on the venue by suspected thugs where the rally was held.

Suspected thugs had on Friday night burnt two cars, canopies and chairs at the rally venue at night.

Oshiomhole stated that the APC, as a party of peace, would continue to preach and assured that the people would win the governorship election in the state.

He urged the party members to be integrated from the unit to the highest level.

“As directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC will be a different party. When I was told that they burnt this place last night, I said they be prepared to put more fire in other places because they can’t stop us.

Read Also; Edo APC crisis: Hoodlums set Oshiomhole’s rally venue ablaze

“But don’t allow anybody push you to any length that provoke you to fight. Those who think they have power to fight should channel such energy against the opposition parties. What is happening here should reinforce our confidence in God. When God decrees peace, nothing can stop it, when God say it, no man born of woman can stop it.

“I don’t want to be a National Chairman who will campaign across the country and will not be able to win his polling unit because politics is local.

‘There are people who think that when they reach a high level, they forget the local. I was governor before now I am no longer governor, I am national chairman today, tomorrow I will no longer be national chairman.

“Let me tell those people in high places that the only permanent place is the grassroots politics is a game of numbers not a game for the powerful because on election day all have one vote.

“I want to urge all unit leaders, ward leaders, local government leaders and state leaders to integrate all those who have just joined us”.

Those present at the rally were Chief Blessing Agbomhere, Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Peter Akpatason, former Deputy Chief Whip of the Hoise, Hon Pally Iriase, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abdul Oroh.

Others were former Deputy Governor Dr Pius Odubu, Hon Lucky Imasuen, Major General Chris Ogienmwonyi,, Major General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former Deputy Speaker, Festus Ebea and several others.

Former Edo North senatorial candidate for the PDP, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, who led the defectors said said more persons would soon join the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...