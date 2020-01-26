Alex Otti is still our party leader, was never suspended says APGA

The Alex Otti led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State chapter has debunked news making rounds that he (Otti) has been suspended as a member of the party in the state.

In a release by Mr. Ebere Uzoukwa, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, APGA accused the Mr. Augustine Ehiemere led faction of being sponsored by the state government.

According to Uzoukwa, Otti is not only the leader of the party in the state, but has remained the rallying point for all the members of the party in the state and other progressive Abians who are tired of the happenings in the state and wants the narratives to be changed.

The APGA scribe who recalled that a High Court sitting in Kwali, Delta State had a few days ago sacked the Victor Oye led National Working Committee (NWC) which include the Ehiemere led faction said that it was therefore illegal for Ehimere and his team to say that they have sacked Otti from a party that they are no longer part of.

“These political refugees seeking asylum at Umuahia government house, again made mockery of themselves and their paymasters by reechoing that Dr. Otti remained suspended from the party.

“Without joining issues with the dissidents and impostors parading themselves as executive members of APGA in Abia State, we wish to state clearly that there was no time Dr. Otti was suspended at any level by our party under the authentic leadership of Hon. Nkem Okoro JP.

“Dr. Otti who is equally the 2019 Governorship candidate of great party, is rather hailed by APGA members and stakeholders for playing leadership roles in all facets to keep APGA alive in Abia State since 2014 he joined the party.

“While symbolizing the rallying point for Abia APGA and the real reason Abians massively joined and remained in the party till date, it is incontrovertible that Dr. Otti enabled the growth of APGA in Abia State, and has never at any time reneged from proving the necessary support and assistance which hitherto elevated APGA as the leading opposition party in the state.

“Also pertinent to recall at this juncture is that a court of competent jurisdiction, Kwali High court, Delta State, had a few days ago sacked the Victor Oye led National Working Committee (NWC) which include the Ehiemere led Abia State Working Committee, handpicked local government and ward chairmen, declaring their purported emergence as illegal. Where then did they extract powers upon which they suspended Dr. Otti? Is it possible to place something on nothing?

“It is in view of the foregoing that we wish to make it clear to the general public that those political merchants whose only project is ‘insult Dr. Alex Otti and get paid’, are merely working for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and government of Abia State to silence the only man still standing and speaking for Ndi Abia. The only sin Dr. Otti may have committed is his resolve and determination to ensure that Abia is liberated. They will continue to fail in this nefarious assignment.

“We, therefore, urge our members and supporters to continually show support and demonstrate loyalty to our Leader, Dr. Alex Otti OFR and Hon. Nkem Okoro led leadership in the course of rebuilding APGA in Abia State,” the release read.

