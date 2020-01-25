Oprah Winfrey backs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s decision

Oprah Winfrey opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their senior royal duties, arguing that no one should criticize them for doing what’s best for their family.

The 65-year-old spoke with TMZ in New York City Tuesday night where she candidly shared her thoughts on the Megxit news as well as the media’s reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plan to relinquish most of their royal duties, live financially independent of the crown, give up their “royal highness” titles and live part-time in Canada.

“I support them 1,000 percent,” the star told the outlet.

Oprah explained that she supports them because she believes that the couple has thought about this for several months, noting the queen’s statement on the matter referencing the amount of time and thought that was put into the decision. As a result, she thinks that Harry isn’t being reactive but is actually making a calculated decision for his family.

She continued: “So, when you’ve thought about it for months and what Harry said in that charity statement the other day … The last line of his statement where he said that he had to make the decision to back away from his family in order to move forward in peace with his new family. I mean … I don’t know how they came up with those words, but who doesn’t feel that?”

The former talk show host went on to explain that she doesn’t believe that anyone is in a position to judge Harry or Meghan for the Megxit choice

“I’m saying he did what he needed to do for his family, and that’s all I will say about that and I don’t think anybody, anybody else has any right to say anything,” Oprah concluded. “That’s his decision for his family.”

Although Oprah has been a friend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past, TMZ notes that her unequivocal support could have something to do with the fact that she and Harry are partnered on a business venture to create a documentary series on mental health for Apple‘s new streaming service.

The documentary builds on Harry’s work on mental health issues, which included work with brother Prince William and his wife, Kate, in their Heads Together campaign.

Harry says the series will share “global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places” and the “opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

