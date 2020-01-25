Notorious thugs attack journalists covering Akwa Ibom elections

Two journalists covering the rerun elections in Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom state, have been molested by thugs.

Among today’s election is that of the senate rerun for the Akwa Ibom North-West District involving Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Godwin Sunday, a cameraman with a television station, sustained some cuts near his eyes and had his camera destroyed when some thugs attacked him Saturday afternoon at the Independence High School, Ukana.

Journalists, including officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom, were this morning temporarily prevented from entering the school which is the location for polling unit 9 in Ukana West Ward 2, Essien Udim.

“Akpabio’s boys attacked me. I am a cameraman, I didn’t expect this in the election,” Mr Sunday said at Ukana.

He said his attackers told him “the unit belongs to Akpabio” and “that we were not supposed to be there”.

Another journalist, Edidiong Udobia, said some persons dragged him by his shirt and attempted to forcefully collect his phone where he was covering the elections at the village hall, Ikot Etan Unit 6, Ukana East Ward 9, Essien Udim.

