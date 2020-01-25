Kano politics: You will regret falsehood against me at end of your tenure, Kwankwaso replies Ganduje

Former Kano state governor and former Senator representing Kano central senatorial district, Engineer Rabiú Musa Kwankwaso has revealed that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his allies will definitely regret at the end of their second tenure.

Kwankwaso made this known during a radio programme aired by many local radio stations across the state.

According to him, the current Kano state government administration is being run on deception and falsehood which he said will make the governor to regret at the end of his tenure.

“They will definitely regret at the end of their tenure, they will be saying had we know we would have handed over to the winner in 2019,” Kwankwaso said. Ganduje yesterday said his predecessor, Kwankwaso, was planning to return to the All Progressives Congress

Receiving the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, into the APC, Ganduje said Kwankwaso’s most pressing ambition is to contest for the presidency.

Ganduje, while describing Kwankwaso as a “clueless politician’’, who knew nothing in politics, said his predecessor “does not want any other person to shine”.

“I know Kwankwaso more than any other person. He is a kind of person that knows everything, knows better than any other person and who is self-centred.

Whatever this man asks you to do or to pursue will be for his own benefit not yours. “I know all his political tricks, deceptiveness and doggedness but I endured him for all the years we were together. He will never appreciate you for whatever you did to him, be it big or small,” he said.

In his remarks, Bichi said their decision to cross carpet to the ruling party APC was unanimously taken in response to Ganduje’s invitation to the opposition to join hands with government in moving the state forward.

“We believe in Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s genuine commitment in developing the state, that is why we resolved to join hands with him to develop our dear state. “So we are today answering the call of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The infrastructural development we are seeing all over the state and other human-centred policies like free and compulsory primary and secondary education are some of the major reasons that informed our decision to honour the invitation,” he added.

