I won’t hesitate to probe my predecessors if necessary — Imo Gov

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo yesterday said he will not hesitate to probe any of suspicious infractions of previous administrations if necessary. Uzodinma said this yesterday in an interview with journalists after the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor who attended the NEC for the first time, said since government was a continuum he would continue from where his predecessor stopped. “I have been around for very long; I have been a private sector person, I have been in the Senate for eight years; I have been part and parcel of government.

“So, there is nothing really new; the process of national development is a collective thing. So, from one point or the other point, you will continue to participate and be contributing your own quota,’’ he said.

He promised to reconcile all the groups in order to create stability in the polity. Meanwhile, Uzodinma has pledged to ensure full autonomy for local governments in the state.

He also promised to conduct local government election as soon as possible. In his maiden broadcast to the people of the state, Uzodinma also promised to ensure regular payment of salaries to all categories of staff in the state. He said his task is to develop Imo and enjoined the people to join hands with him and put the past behind them.

