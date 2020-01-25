Gamesville Foundation Lifts Three NGOs With N6m Donation

The Gameville Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides games recreation and aid to humans that are onset by hardship, loneliness or disability, has lifted three NGOs by fundraising and donating N6million to their causes.

The fundraising effort culminated at a games-themed gala which included an interactive mystery game hosted by HC Bonum and casino games administered by Oceans 7. The funds were given to three charities: Street Child Care and Welfare Initiative, Jakin N.G.O, and Echoes of Mercy and Hope Foundation, which focus on the welfare and integration of street and underprivileged kids into society.

Each NGO received N2million which will be spent on the welfare of the children, including school fees, school clothes and kits, vocational training, and nutrition. Speaking at the event which was held at Havilah Events Center in Lagos, Chidinma Obi, Co-founder and Trustee of The Gamesville Foundation said: “We put this event together to support the grassroots work that these charities are doing to improve the lives and well-being of children who are on the streets, in harm’s way, or living in deep poverty. We are keen to use our platform and access to resources to support sustainable solutions to problems plaguing children, and we are deeply grateful to our corporate and individual sponsors for empowering us to do so.”

Major donors of the event include Shelf Drilling, GTP Oil Field Solutions Limited, Zenith Bank, and the staff of LEKOIL employees. Hamilton Esi – GM, Corporate Communications at LEKOIL, summed up the reason for the staff pulling resources together to make a contribution by explaining that “LEKOIL shares in The Gamesville Foundation’s mission of improving lives and values-building, and we’re delighted to support their efforts in this mission through independent employee engagement and volunteer work”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...