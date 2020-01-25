Edo APC factions suspend council boss, Lawmaker

Osagie Otabor, Benin

Factions of the All Progressives Congress in Ward two Estako Central local government area have suspended Hon Johnson Oghumah, Chief J.B Aloye and chairman of the local council, Mr. John Akhigbe from the party.

Hon Oghumah is the lawmaker representing Estako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Oghumah suspension was signed by Àcting Chairman, Mr. Aghedo Blessing and 28 executives of the party in Ward two.

A letter conveying Oghumah and Aloye’s suspension to the State Executive Committee of the APC said the duo were suspended for sponsoring thugs to attack party members and destroying party secretariat.

The letter also accused Oghumah of forming parallel executives at the Wards in Estako Central.

But another faction of the APC led by Bagudu Suleiman said it was Akhigbe that was suspended from the APC.

Bagudu said he remained the authentic chairman of APC in Estako Central and accused Akhigbe of leading thugs to attack APC members as well as destroyed the party secretariat.

Also, the Afemai Action Youth Vanguard (AAYV) said Akhigbe as lost all privileges to call himself an APC member.

The group said it was the APC members of Ward 2 in Etsako Central that suspended and rejected Akhigbe.

According to the statement signed by its President, Comrade Adams Mumin, “The question now is that, do you crucify a leader whose sympathy and love for his party loyalist knows no bound and decided to foot the medical bills of the injured victims? What crime could be attributed to this Godly act?

“Oghuma’s political sagacity can never be compared to John Akhigbe because he has always fought his ways through a rigorous political atmosphere and has been victorious.

“At this junction Afemai Action Youth Vanguard wish to advice Mr John Akhigbe to humbly face his suspension and his political quagmire that is stirring at his face and leave Hon. Johnson Oghuma out of his political misfortunes.”

