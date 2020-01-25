Access Bank Schedules Board Meeting For February 10, 2020

This is to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc (‘the Company’) has been scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020.

The meeting will consider and approve the Group’s Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2019 for submission to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval and subsequent release to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company has in compliance with Rule 17.2 of the Amendment to the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange declared a Closed Period in respect of transactions on its securities from January 25, 2020 to such date as will be subsequently announced (both days inclusive).

Accordingly, no director, employee, person discharging managerial responsibility, and adviser of the Company as well as their connected persons may directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...