USAID holds agribusiness forum

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is holding a one day Delta Agribusiness Finance and Investment Summit to help engender sustainable economic growth in the state.

The forum scheduled for Thursday, January 30, is aimed to bring together stakeholders across the targeted value chains from production, input supply, storage, processing, financial service providers, investors and professionals to discuss the challenges, opportunities and potential solutions in the agribusiness sector for Delta State.

A statement said the summit is a platform to collaborate with the government and private sector to promote enterprise and improve economic productivity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...