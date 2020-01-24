Operation Amotekun should be structured to align with FG’s community policing strategy, S/West governors, FG agrees

The Federal Government and South-West governors have agreed that Operation Amotekun should be structured to align with the community policing strategy of the federal government.

It was also agreed the South-West states should give legal backing to the initiative, and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure.

The media aide to the Vice-President, Laolu Akande, made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“News Flash: FG, Southwest Governors agree on Amotekun,” he tweeted.

Giving an update on the outcome of the meeting, Akande retweeted, “The meeting was at the instance of the Governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversy surrounding the Amotekun Initiative. However, due to the President’s foreign engagement, he asked the Vice President to host the meeting.

“The meeting was very fruitful and unanimous resolutions were made on the way forward.

“Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government.

“It was also agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the States to give legal backing to the initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure.”

It will be recalled that a meeting between Osinbajo and the governors of the South-West states held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

The agenda is the security outfit, Operation Amotekun, recently launched by the states in the zone, The PUNCH reports.

The minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Amotekun had generated controversies. The Federal Government had opposed it as it declared it “illegal” in a statement released through Malami’s office.

The government had said it had a policy on community policing, which had been approved by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari ( retd. ), as against the regional Amotekun format.

However, the governors had insisted they would not dump Amotekun and sought rather to meet with the Presidency in the hope that the differences would be ironed out.

