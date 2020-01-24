Nigeria Petroleum Minister inaugurates National Gas Committee

The Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has inaugurated the National Gas Expansion Programme Committee to steer the Gas Sector for optimal performance and better utilization of the massive gas resources in the country.

Sylva stated that the country is on the verge of revolutionalizing the Gas Sector to position the country as a major gas hub for the African sub-region. He stated further that “We must make the industry relevant to the people by touching the lives of the ordinary citizens through equitable distribution of petroleum products in the country”.

The Minister further tasked members of the Committee to work assiduously to achieve their mandates and take their appointment as a clarion call to serve the country.

The Committee’s mandates among others is to serve as a catalyst for rapid development and utilization of available assets and ensure strict adherence to the National Gas Policy thrust as gazetted.

They are also to reform and implement a market infrastructure strategy to promote cost-effective distribution.

The Committee is also to engage state and non- state stakeholders on the gas policy.

Speaking further, Sylva reiterated that the programme if effectively implemented can reduce poverty and increase the per capita income of Nigerians. Thus, he implored the Committee to show utmost commitment in the discharge of its duties in the coordination of the programme

In his remark, the Chairman of the newly inaugurated committee, Mohammed Ibrahim on behalf of the Committee thanked the Minister and promised to deliver on the mandate of the gas expansion programme. “We are aware of the task before us and the expectation; we shall hit the ground running to bring to bear our expertise to make the program a success”.

