Lagos govt begins recruitment in health sector

The Lagos State Health Service Commission has commenced mass recruitment of health sector workers to address the deficit in manpower requirements in the public health institutions across the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the commission, Dr Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, in a statement on Thursday, said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was keen to fulfil its promise to the people of the state by making health service delivery more qualitative and accessible to all and sundry.

He said the governor had approved the recruitment of large numbers of health workers while also directing that exit replacement must be ensured as and when due to cushion the effects of brain drain, which he noted, occurred in the health sector from time to time.

The permanent secretary added that the recruitment process would not only take immediate effect but would also continue in phases in the next few months to bridge the manpower gap in the system.

He said, “The quantum of staff to be recruited as we speak is phenomenal. This move is a clear indication of the commitment of the governor to ensure prompt and quality service delivery in all hospitals at all times.”

The Medical Guild, at a recent press briefing, lamented that an estimated 2,650 doctors currently cater to the health needs of over 20 million Lagos residents, calling on the state government to recruit more health workers.

The Chairman of the guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, at the briefing, said, “One to three doctors leave the service of the Lagos State Government every month.”

