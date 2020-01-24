Label Miyetti Allah a terrorist organization, CAN asks Buhari govt, seeks arrest of sponsors

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle on Thursday, said the Federal Government has failed to call herdsmen in the country to order, insisting they are stakeholders in Nigeria.

Ayokunle made this known after Pastor Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of CAN in Michika Local Government, Adamawa State, was abducted and murdered by Boko Haram insurgents.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Ayokunle said Andimi was beheaded because he refused to convert to Islam.

Ayokunle noted that Christians had become an endangered species in their own country, adding that “the nation was under a siege orchestrated by Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani terrorist herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers” all armed to the teeth, dressed in army uniforms, and gradually overwhelming our security agencies.

The marauders, he said, had been invading predominantly Christian villages and towns, killing and maiming the youths and elders, men and women.

The Christian leader told our source that the atrocities increased with the advent of democracy, and introduction of Sharia law in some Northern states, which he described as an outright violation of the 1999 Constitution.

Ayokunle faulted the Federal Government’s claim that the killer herdsmen and terrorists were from Libya, adding that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria had claimed responsibility and also justified the killings.

He noted, “The Federal Government has never deemed it fit to call them to order, but instead, insisted that the herdsmen are stakeholders in the country.

“This emboldens them and their members who are always attacking predominantly Christian communities in Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba and few states in the South like Enugu.

“The Christian body demanded an overhaul of the security council with a view to bringing in new heads of all the security agencies and the para-military “which no religion or part of the country will dominate.”

It also asked the FG to label the Miyetti Allah a terrorist organisation and arrest the leadership “who are sponsoring and perpetrating crimes in Nigeria and prosecute them for all the killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and Taraba States.”

The group also admonished the government to stop releasing repented terrorists who are reportedly joining their colleagues in the forest to unleash terror on the land.

“The Federal Government should stop sending a delegation to all Islamic international organisations and let our Muslim counterparts be doing so as we are doing in all international Christian religious organisations,” Ayokunle stated.

The CAN leadership also said it had declared January 31 to February 2, 2020, as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...