Gov. Ishaku signs N215.8Bn Taraba 2020 Appropriation Bill into law

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku on Friday in Abuja, signed into law Taraba State’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N215.8b.

The figure represents an increase of two N2.2b from the N213. 6b he submitted to the State House of Assembly on December 19, 2019.

Titled “Budget of accelerated growth and development”, it provides for projects that will rapidly open up the state for fast social and economic development.

Speaking in Abuja after signing the document there, the governor said the budget represented the determination of his administration to work harder and leave a lasting legacy, Bala Dan Abu, his Special Assistant on Media, said in an emailed statement.

Ishaku recalled some of the landmark achievements of the first tenure of his administration and noted that water provision, education, transportation, health and empowerment of women and youths remain the most notable.

He commended the state House of Assembly for the cooperation his administration had enjoyed so far and without which the achievements would have been impossible. He said the administration was determined to consolidate on these achievements by working harder in the second phase of his administration.

The administration, he said, would soon inaugurate the Taraba State Water Company to consolidate the gains of his administration in the provision of water.

He disclosed that the dualisation of Airport Road in Jalingo had begun with the movement of the contractors to site. The road will have an overhead bridge and make ample space for parking by heavy-duty vehicles, he said.

Also speaking during the signing ceremony, Joseph Albasu Kunini, Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, said members had to forfeit their Christmas and New Year holidays to pass the budget quickly.

He commended the members for their sacrifice and Governor Ishaku for the cooperation the members had enjoyed from his administration.

He pledged the cooperation of the House with the executive arm of government to ensure the faster development of the state.

This has put to rest initial claims in some quarters that the governor signed the 2020 appropriation bill into law on a hospital bed.

