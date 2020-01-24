Court blocks INEC, Senate from executing judgement sacking Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Clerk of the National Assembly and Clerk of the Senate, from giving effect to the judgment that sacked Ifeanyi Ubah from the Senate.

The court, in an interim order that was granted by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ordered parties in the matter not to take any step to execute the judgement of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory dated April 11, 2019, as well as ruling of the same court dated, January 17, 2020, pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice Senator Ubah filed before it.

Specifically, Justice Taiwo granted: “An interim order restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants or their assigns, privies, servants, or any other person acting under them or in concert with them or on their behalf howsoever named from taking any step aimed at giving effect to the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja delivered on the 11th day of April 2019 in Suit No.: CV/3044/2018 and the Ruling of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja delivered on the 17th of January, 2020 in Motion No: FCT/HC/M/1631/2019, pending the hearing and determination of the motion of interlocutory Injunction filed herein”.

The court further fixed February 6 to hear Ifeanyi Ubah’s suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/59/2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...