‘Bauchi to conduct council polls’

Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State has unfolded plans to conduct to ensure that local government polls in six months.

Mohammed noted that the move would bring democracy closer to the people at the grassroots. The last council election held in 2007 during the administration of Governor Isa Yuguda.

The governor disclosed this during an interaction with reporters at the Government House in Bauchi, shortly after his victory at the Supreme Court.

He said: “We have already laid out our agenda for the Bauchi in terms of development plans and we have our executive council in place.

Next week, we are going to organise a retreat with all our appointees and I want to assure you that we have been emboldened and we want to enshrine democracy”.

“Since the time of former Governor Isa Yuguda, that the last election held in 2007, there has not been any (LG) election.

He added that “In the next four to six months in sha Allah, we should be able to conduct local government elections so that the common man would have a choice.

We are going to do it with minimal cost, not the way and manners it was done before, whereby it became the means of defrauding the people of the state,”

Mohammed said he would notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the planned elections soon.

He added that the exercise would be conducted in such a way that it will not have a negative toll on the meagre resources available to the state

