As NIBOR Falls for Most Tenor Buckets on Liquidity Ease…

The NSE All Share Index rebounded by 45 bps amid renewed bullish activity even as the Exchange recorded equal number of gainers (14) and losers (14).

SEPLAT, CAP, DANGCEM, and UNILEVER were the toast of investors today as their share prices rose by 2.04%, 10.00%, 1.22% and 8.06% respectively.

Similarly, most of the sub-indices tracked closed northwards: NSE Banking, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial rose by 0.13%, 0.37%, 1.53% and 1.94% respectively.

Hence, the year to date gain of NSE ASI rose to 10.24% from 9.75%.

Meanwhile, market activity was upbeat as N5.27 billion of SEPLAT shares was exchanged today thus, increasing the total value of stocks traded by 111.85% to N7.71 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR moderated for most tenor buckets amid sustained financial liquidity ease; however, NITTY rose for most maturities tracked on renewed bearish activity.

In the bonds market, the values of OTC FGN bonds appreciated for all maturities tracked amid renewed bullish activity.

Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism.

