Nigerian Consumers Report Price Drop of 1kg of Tomato YoY by -2.80% In December 2019

Selected food price watch data for December 2019 reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of Agric eggs medium size decreased year-on-year by -1.96% and month-on month by -1.32% to N457.80 in December 2019 from N463.91 in November 2019 while the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) decreased year-on-year by -4.37% and month-on-month by -1.13% to N40.72 in December 2019 from N41.18 in November 2019.

The average price of 1kg of tomato decreased year-on-year by -2.80% and increased month-on-month by 5.05% to N263.90 in December 2019 from N251.21 in November 2019.

The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 24.10% and month-on-month by 3.24% to N459.90 in December 2019 from N445.45 in November 2019.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by –2.74% and increased month-on month by 1.78% to N206.82 in December 2019 from N203.20 in November 2019.

