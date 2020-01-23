Archbishop Chukwuma should be part of course to make Imo people happy

The Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Province, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has been advised to be part of the course to make Imo State and its citizens happy rather than the unfortunate incitement over the Supreme Court ruling that brought Senator Hope Uzodinma into power as the Executive Governor of the state.

The apex court had a fortnight ago sacked Emeka Ihedioha and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the new governor of the state.

Rev. Father Osuji of the Catholic Diocese of Okigwe gave the advise on Thursday in response to the statement credited to Chukwuma and published in the media which said that Anglican bishops have rejected the Supreme court judgement on Imo and called for the apex court to reverse itself.

Chukwuma who claimed that he was speaking the minds of other Anglican bishops had described the ruling as “wicked and corrupt.”

He said: “I am speaking the minds of most of the Bishops of the Anglican Church that we are very much discontented and very much in disagreement with the kangaroo judgment of the Supreme Court on what has happened in Imo State.

“We sincerely feel disappointed with the Chief Justice of Nigeria who has not got his facts correct and we feel that that judgment is wicked and corrupt.”

According to Chukwuma, the clerics also called for the “immediate resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed,” saying “he is not qualified to head the nation’s judiciary.”

But Rev Father Osuji took exception to Chukwuma’s comments, insisting that Uzodinma’s emergence was not only divine but one that has shown that there will be light at the end of the tunnel for all Imo indigenes, including those on the voyage of blackmail and character assassination since the Supreme Court discovered that Uzodinma clearly won the March 9, 2019 Governosrship election in Imo but was openly robbed and did decided to do needful by pronouncing him duly elected.

Osuji said “the coming of our Governor is an act of God” and that “Chukwuma should follow the course of making Imo people happy to justify God’s intervention in the affairs of men, and make his government open to all, both Catholics and non Catholics.”

Osuji said he was aware that Emeka Ihedioha made his government stiffer for non Anglicans to secure Government patronage, and advised Chukwuma to see the coming of Uzodinma from the spiritual dimension of coming to liberate all Imo citizens regardless of creed, from the bondage of a few selfish strong men who have enslaved the people over the years.

Rev Osuji also advised the likes of Chukwuma to eschew unnecessary sentiments and take their time to ask pertinent questions on what transpired as regards the Imo governorship election rather than relying on single narrative of a few who are determined to shun the truth to deceive the good people of Imo state.

Uzodinma in his maiden state broadcast on Tuesday, January 21, pledged that his tenure will bring prosperity to Imo and called on the people to give his regime a chance.

