We have not place ban on Okada riders, Keke Marwa yet, says Lagos Govt

Lagos State Government has not taken a definite action on the operations of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles, popularly known as Keke Marwa on some routes across the state, Information and Strategy Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso said on Tuesday.

Contrary to the news in circulation on the list of restricted areas, especially on the social media, purporting that the government has banned Okada and Keke Marwa on some routes, the government declared that no such action has been taken, adding that the list is false and unofficial. It should be disregarded.

According to the state government, a definite position on the issue will soon be made public through the official media channels of the government.

Omotoso last week said the delay was informed by need for the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to achieve a generally accepted solution to what has been termed the Okada menace.
He said: “We have just concluded our routine security meeting, during which the issue of Okada and tricycles was discussed. For now, no major decision has been taken on the matter. There are several factors for this development, but the main reason was to reckon with various opinions expressed by stakeholders.

“So many people have made representations to the government concerning commercial motorcycles and tricycles, including human rights groups, unionists and traders. They came up with many reasonable observations; all their views have been collated and are being considered.

“We feel it will not be good enough for the Government to take a final decision on the matter without considering the opinions of the stakeholders.”

Omotoso said whatever decision is taken by the government; the security of lives of all Lagosians will remain paramount.

He, however, stressed the government’s plan to step up the enforcement of the State Traffic Law and sensitise Okada and tricycle riders to obey the law.

