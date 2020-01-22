StanChart Bullish on Nigeria’s $114B Potentials for Private Sector

The Standard Chartered SDG Investment Map reveals an almost $10 trillion opportunity for private-sector investors across all emerging markets to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with Nigeria representing $114.2 billion of that total.

The study identifies opportunities for the private sector to contribute to three infrastructure-focused goals between now and 2030: SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure across emerging markets.

“As Africa’s largest economy, and with a rapidly growing population, Nigeria represents an excellent opportunity for investors looking to fund infrastructure projects that will secure long-term returns whilst improving the lives of its citizens,” said Lamin Manjang, CEO at Standard Chartered, Nigeria

“Opportunity2030 provides an important map of the SDG opportunities for private sector investors looking to invest with impact and improve the lives of millions of Nigerians over the next decade.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...